‘Professional electioneer’: JDU’s Ajay Alok takes Prashant Kishor head on over “botched up” NRC remark

The former JD(U) spokesperson criticised Kishor for taking the same stand as that of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s key ally in Bihar is speaking in two voices on the issue of the National Register of Citizens in Assam that has drawn criticism for the ruling party in the Centre and the state over its exclusions. A day after Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor slammed the BJP and termed the NRC exercise a “botched up” effort, party leader Ajay Alok slammed the former over his remarks. The former JD(U) spokesperson criticised Kishor for taking the same stand as that of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor had called the NRC a “botched up” measure and said that it has left lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country. “A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges.” tweeted Kishor.

A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing & rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) September 1, 2019

Taking Kishor head-on in a series of tweets, Alok said, “What is strategic and systemic? The one which we are following for last 70 yrs and results are for everyone, As far as botched up NRC who is stopping anyone to prove their residency? Why guys like you and didi are having pain in abdomen? Strategist u are but of no value (sic).”

What is strategic and systemic ? The one which we are following for last 70 yrs and results are for everyone, As far as botched up NRC who is stopping anyone to prove there residency ? Why guys like you and didi are having pain in abdomen? Strategist u are but of no value https://t.co/Oj2BTezg2h — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) September 2, 2019

“Do you really think you won the election for Nitish Kumar ji in 2015 or for Narendra Modi ji in 2014? If yes then kudos to you and best of luck for Mamata Banerjee but don’t post social n political tweets it doesn’t suit u ,u r “professional electioneer “ all this will hurt (sic),” said JD(U) leader in a tweet.

Do you really think you won the election for @NitishKumar ji in 2015 or for @narendramodi ji in 2014? If yes then kudos to you and best of luck for @MamataOfficial but don’t post social n political tweets it doesn’t suit u ,u r “professional electioneer “ all this will hurt https://t.co/Oj2BTezg2h — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) September 2, 2019

Alok had resigned from the post of party spokesperson on June 13, 2019, citing differences in his personal opinions and that of the party. In a letter written to party chief Nitish Kumar, Alok said that he is not doing a decent job and does not want to embarrass Kumar any more.

The final list of the NRC in Assam was released on August 31, 2019. About 19.06 lakh people were excluded from among the 3,30,27,661 who had applied for inclusion in it.