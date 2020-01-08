Process to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies going on, AAP misleading people: BJP

BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans accused Kejriwal of being “anti-poor” and alleged that the chief minister did not want the benefits of the Centre’s schemes to reach poor people.

With the battlelines drawn for the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP on Wednesday said the process for providing property ownership rights in unauthorised colonies was going on but AAP leaders were trying to “mislead” people.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was raising question on the registration process of the house deeds, which was “ridiculous” as the document was being executed by a registrar under his own government, senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta told a press conference.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, were questioning the exercise in unauthorised colonies and alleging that “fake” registration certificates were being given to people. “Kejriwal and other AAP leaders should not commit the sin of misleading the people of unauthorised colonies. The campaign of the BJP government (at the Centre) to confer ownership rights is progressing fast. Kejriwal cannot stop the registration process of land and houses in unauthorised colonies at any cost,” Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Delhi Assembly, said.

About one lakh people had registered themselves on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) website for ownership rights of their properties, he claimed, adding, “This is because they have full faith in the BJP government.”

