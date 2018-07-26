Process for extradition of Vijay Mallya progressing as per India-UK treaty, says government

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said a formal extradition request was handed by the ministry to the British High Commission in New Delhi on February 9, 2017.

The process for extradition of Vijay Mallya is progressing as per the India-UK extradition treaty and the matter is currently sub-judice, Rajya Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said a formal extradition request was handed by the ministry to the British High Commission in New Delhi on February 9, 2017. The matter is currently sub-judice at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London, where hearing for final arguments on closing submissions of the case has been fixed on July 31, 2018, Singh said.

“From the developments so far, it can be concluded that the process for extradition of Mr Vijay Mallya has progressed/is progressing as per the India-UK extradition treaty. Whether the person will be extradited to India or not will depend on the court’s decision where the process is awaiting conclusion,” he said.

To another question, he said the total number of people served at the 93 Passport Seva Kendras since 2014 was 4,68,74,655. On Afghanistan he said, “No Indian national was killed in the suicide bomb attack in Jalalabad, on July 1, 2018. However, twelve Afghan Sikh and one Afghan Hindu national were killed in this attack.”