Probe ordered into suicide of AAP activist

The Delhi government today ordered a magisterial probe into the alleged suicide of Aam Aadmi Party woman activist in Narela area of Outer Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has asked North Delhi’s district magistrate to investigate the matter.

The family members of the woman claimed that she had gone into depression after her alleged molester, a party colleague, was released on bail.

“Have ordered magistrate inquiry in AAP activist suicide case in Narela. DM north will do the inquiry (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

Police said the woman consumed poisonous substance at her home in Narela in the afternoon and died during treatment at LNJP Hospital.

The woman had filed a complaint against party colleague Ramesh Wadhwa for allegedly touching her inappropriately and a case of molestation was registered in June and the accused was arrested, said a senior police officer.

Family members of the woman told police that she went into depression after bail was granted to the accused who, she had alleged, was being protected by the local MLA.

Delhi BJP had alleged that AAP leaders had ignored her “harassment” complaint. “It may be recalled this girl had been raising issue of her harassment for months but AAP leaders ignored. This incident has established anti-woman character of AAP,” Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay yesterday said in a statement.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and local MLA Sharad Chauhan are responsible for her death,” he had alleged. AAP refuted the allegations and accused BJP of playing politics over her death.

“There is no mention of the MLA’s name in any of the complainants. Whosoever is alleged to have harassed the girl has no connection with the party. The BJP should not stoop this low and play politics over the death of a poor girl. We also want action against the culprit,” AAP spokesperson Deepak Bajpai had said.