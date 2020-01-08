Probe needed to check if JNUSU chief Aishe used paints to fake injury, says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Reacting to Ghosh’s claim that Aishe was pretending to be injured, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee asked him to be more humane. (PTI)

Claiming that the violence in JNU is a “fabricated incident” cooked up by its Left affiliated students’ union, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said a probe is needed to find out if JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was really injured or faked it by using paints on her face. Aishe Ghosh, who suffered head injuries in the violence that took place inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, was discharged from the AIIMS in New Delhi the next day.

“The entire country is losing its mind over the JNU violence. But we have seen reports where it was claimed that the violence was a fabricated incident. It was cooked up by the Left students union,” the BJP leader told a press conference here. The Left-controlled JNU Students Union and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence.

“It needs to be probed whether the JNU student leader (Aishe Ghosh) was really injured in the violence or has used paints to pretend to be so,” Dilip Ghosh said. The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP during the clash. The BJP leader also slammed opposition parties for blaming the ABVP for the violence at the JNU, claiming that activists of the RSS students’ wing were at the receiving end.

“The TMC, Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are condemning the violence at JNU. But what about the violence that had taken place at the Jadavpur University a few days back? What about the police beating up Left students activists during an agitation a few months back?” Dilip Ghosh said.

“When the TMC does it, there is no threat to democracy. But when it happens at the JNU, democracy comes under threat. This is double standard,” he said. Ghosh said violence at educational institutes is a “gift” of the Left who are now “getting it back” as scores are being settled.

Reacting to Ghosh’s claim that Aishe was pretending to be injured, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee asked him to be more humane. “He should be more humane in his approach. He is a politician and a public representative. Ghosh and his party should shun this strongman approach,” said Chatterjee who is also the state education minister.

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after masked men armed with sticks and iron rods went on a rampage inside the campus of the institute. The Left-controlled JNU Students Union and the ABVP are blaming each other for the violence. The Delhi Police is now probing the incident.