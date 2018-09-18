Probe Navjot Singh Sidhu’s call details for ISI links: Sukhbir Singh Badal on Kartarpur Sahib row

Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has come under sharp attack from opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his purported attempts to politicise the issue of Kartarpur Sahib corridor for Sikh pilgrims in Punjab province of Pakistan. Speaking to the media today, senior SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal blasted Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Pakistan visit last month and called him a traitor. He even said that Sidhu maintains a link with Pakistan’s notorious spy agency ISI.

“He has gone mental. I think he has close relation with ISI and Pakistan,” he told reporters when asked about media reports claiming EAM Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Sidhu on Monday when he met the Union Minister to discuss the Kartarpur Sahib corridor issue.

“His (Sidhu) call details should be probed,” Sukhbir Badal added.

He said that the Pakistan army kills innocent people and exports terrorism. “For him (Sidhu), Punjab’s politics is like a laughter challenge… He went to Pakistan and hugged the Pakistan Army chief. This shows he is a traitor.”

Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is also a Union minister, said that people were very angry and he was shown black flags when he returned to India from Pakistan where he had gone to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government and was captured on cameras hugging Pakistan Army chief. She said that Sidhu should apologise because he has hurt the sentiments of people.

Citing a letter addressed to her by External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Kaur said that the Pakistan government has so far not communicated anything to India on opening a corridor for Sikh pilgrims to allow them to visit Kartarpur Sahib. She also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked him to clarify whether Sidhu was politicising the matter with his permission.

“I ask Rahul Gandhi that a minister of your party went to an enemy nation, betrayed our people and played with the sentiments of the Sikhs. Was this all done with your blessings? Will you take action against him or are you hand in glove with him?” she asked.

Kaur said that Sidhu is acting like an agent of Pakistan and he is ‘such a close friend of Pakistan PM Imran Khan that out of the entire cricket team only he was invited’.

“I think he is a new agent that Pakistan has found and they are using him as a puppet and he is dancing to their tune. Let him dance and deliver to our people,” the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also attacked Sidhu for trying to politicise the Kartarpur Sahib issue. “Sidhuji should confirm whether he is a Pakistan spokesperson. Pakistan should make an official statement (on Kartarpur Sahib). Sidhuji’s statement is very odd,” BJP leader and Union Minister Vijay Sampla said.

Earlier today, a report in The Indian Express claimed that Sidhu accompanied by a senior Congress leader and a former Rajya Sabha had met Swaraj on Monday and urged her to initiate a dialogue with Pakistan to open a corridor for Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib. However, Kaur claimed that Swaraj reprimanded Sidhu for trying to ‘mess up’ the whole issue and accused him of ‘misusing’ the government permission for a private visit to the neighbouring nation.

Sidhu has been facing criticism from several quarters for his last month’s Pakistan visit where he was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Later, Sidhu had clarified that he hugged Bajwa when he learned from the latter that Islamabad was mulling to open a separate corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib which is located approximately 4 km from the international border near Dera Baba Nayak in Gurdaspur district of India.