Pro-Khalistan supporters target India consulate in Brisbane: Report

The Consulate of India was allegedly targeted by Khalistani supporters in Australia’s Brisbane, news agency PTI reported on Friday, adding that they raised the Khalistan flag at the office.

On the night of February 21, the Consulate located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane was targeted by Khalistan supporters, said The Australia Today portal. On February 22, Consul of India in Brisbane Archana Singh found the Khalistan flag tied to the office when she arrived, the report said. She immediately notified the Queensland Police.



“Police are surveilling the area to keep us safe. We have Strong faith in police authority,” Singh told The Australia Today.

The incident in Australia comes just days after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the country. He emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community. The issues also came up for discussion during EAM Jaishankar’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

“Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community,” he tweeted after the meeting.



It is worth mentioning here that recently three Hindu temples were also vandalised by Khalistani supporters in Australia. On January 23, the management of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park found the walls of the esteemed temple vandalised with graffiti “Hindustan Murdabad”.

On January 16, similarly, in Carrum Downs (Victoria) the historic Shiva Vishnu Temple was damaged. On January 12, in Melbourne, the Swaminarayan temple was defaced by ‘anti-social elements’ with anti-India graffiti.



India has already asked the Government of Australia to restrain anti-India actions of the Khalistani separatists and also attacks on the Hindu temples in the country.

