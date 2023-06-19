Chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force Hardeep Singh Nijjar, declared a ‘wanted terrorist’ by the Indian government, was shot dead by two unidentified youths within the Gurdwara Sahib premises in Canada’s Surrey on Sunday evening.

Nijjar, 46, was accused of being involved in various acts of violence and subversive activities. A native of Bhar Singh Pura village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, he was known to be actively involved in operationalising, networking, training, and financing members of the Khalistan Tiger Force, according to the Union government.

He was associated with Sikhs for Justice and recently went to Australia for the referendum voting, The Indian Express reported.

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The conspiracy to kill the priest was hatched by the KTF, an outfit headed by Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to a document from the NIA, “The incriminating evidence gathered substantiates that he is involved in exhorting seditionary and insurrectionary imputations and also attempting to create disharmony among different communities in India.”

In addition to this, his name had been included in the wanted list handed over by the then-Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter’s visit to India in 2018.