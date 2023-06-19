scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada’s Surrey

Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday evening. His name had been included in the wanted list by India.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Hardeep Singh Nijjar | Canada
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead in Canada. (Image: The Indian Express photo)

Chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force Hardeep Singh Nijjar, declared a ‘wanted terrorist’ by the Indian government, was shot dead by two unidentified youths within the Gurdwara Sahib premises in Canada’s Surrey on Sunday evening.

Nijjar, 46, was accused of being involved in various acts of violence and subversive activities. A native of Bhar Singh Pura village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, he was known to be actively involved in operationalising, networking, training, and financing members of the Khalistan Tiger Force, according to the Union government.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh arrested after being surrounded: Punjab Police

Also Read

He was associated with Sikhs for Justice and recently went to Australia for the referendum voting, The Indian Express reported.

immigration image

In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after he was accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The conspiracy to kill the priest was hatched by the KTF, an outfit headed by Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Also Read: Before meteoric rise, here’s how Amritpal Singh arrived on the Punjab scene

According to a document from the NIA, “The incriminating evidence gathered substantiates that he is involved in exhorting seditionary and insurrectionary imputations and also attempting to create disharmony among different communities in India.”

In addition to this, his name had been included in the wanted list handed over by the then-Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the latter’s visit to India in 2018.

More Stories on
Canada

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 11:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS