Priyanka Sena set to storm Lucknow ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: A day before her maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary, Priyanka said that together with the people of the state she hopes to start a new kind of politics in which everyone will be a stakeholder. (File/ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Congress workers in Lucknow have comne up with a unique way to show their support for the party’s newly appointed general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Handed the charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls where the Congress is set contest 80 seats on its own, Priyanka will set the party’s campaign rolling with a visit and a roadshow in the state capital on Monday.

Just ahead of her visit, Congress workers have formed a team naming it ‘Priyanka Sena’ in Lucknow. Members wore T-shirts with the photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra printed over it along with the name of the team. This comes ahead of Priyanka’s visit to the state on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Priyanka will set the party’s campaign rolling with a visit and a roadshow in the state capital on Monday. (ANI)

According to news agency ANI, Congress workers wore T-shirts with Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka’s face printed over it to welcome her ahead of a roadshow in the state capital on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Members wore T-shirts with the photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra printed over it along with the name of the team. (ANI)

Priyanka will visit Uttar Pradesh for the first time as an office bearer of the Congress party. Priyanka has been appointed as the General Secretary for UP-East ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

TRACK LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka Gandhi roadshow in Lucknow

Meanwhile, a day before her maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary, Priyanka said that together with the people of the state she hopes to start a new kind of politics in which everyone will be a stakeholder. “I am coming tomorrow to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders — my young friends, my sisters, and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard,” said Gandhi through the Congress’s Shakti App.

Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive in Lucknow on Monday on their first trip to the state after being appointed the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern and western UP respectively. Party workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party’s state headquarters.

They will be accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi – all three are visiting the crucial state for the first time after the appointments announced last month. The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at the state Congress office in Lucknow on February 12, 13 and 14, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return the same day.