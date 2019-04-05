Priyanka my best friend, can never fight with her: Rahul Gandhi on rapport with younger sibling

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 4:29 PM

Talking about celebrating Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies the brother-sister bond, Gandhi said he follows an uncommon rule and wears the `rakhi' (a protective thread tied on the right hand) till it breaks on its own.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narendra Modi, congress, congress presidentInteracting with students here, he gave an insight into his rapport with his younger sibling, who formally entered politics a few months ago, and childhood memories. (Photo source: PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was his “best friend”, adding there can be no fights with her. Interacting with students here, Gandhi said he has seen a lot of violence affecting his family and refereed to the assassinations of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Interacting with students here, he gave an insight into his rapport with his younger sibling, who formally entered politics a few months ago, and childhood memories. Asked if ever has fights or arguments with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said,”There would be fights earlier. But not now. Since I was small, I have been through a lot of violence with the assassinations of my grandmother and father. “My sister has been my friend and we understand each other well. If there is a situation of argument, sometimes she backs off and sometimes I do.” The Congress chief described his sister as his “best friend” and added, “We have been through life together.”

Also read: AAP vs AAP in Lok Sabha elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal facing peculiar challenge in Delhi

Talking about celebrating Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies the brother-sister bond, Gandhi said he follows an uncommon rule and wears the `rakhi’ (a protective thread tied on the right hand) till it breaks on its own. He said he loves Prime Minister Narendra Modi and harbours no ill-will or hatred towards him. “Genuinely, I have no hatred or anger towards the PM. He doesn’t feel the same way,” he said. There were brief chants of “Modi, Modi” soon after this comment, to which Gandhi responded,” Its fine.. its OK”.

Asked about his childhood memories, he said,” I would hide behind the curtains in my grandmother’s room (Indira Gandhi) and scare her when she entered. But, she would know I am in the room and just pretended to get scared.” About a wish he would want from a genie, he said, “I would ask that all people I care for do well.” To a question on retirement age for politicians, Rahul Gandhi said 60 years was a good age for them to call it quits.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Priyanka my best friend, can never fight with her: Rahul Gandhi on rapport with younger sibling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition