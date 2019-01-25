Priyanka Gandhi will emerge queen if she play her cards well: Shiv Sena

Published: January 25, 2019 11:53 AM

The editorial said the BJP was scared of a stiff challenge to it (from the Congress) as it tries to retain power.

“Priyanka bears an uncanny resemblance to her grandmother Indira Gandhi in looks and manner of speaking. Therefore, the Congress will surely benefit in the Hindi heartland,” the Sena said.

The Shiv Sena Friday said that Priyanka Gandhi will emerge as the “queen” if she plays her cards well and held that with her induction, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has shown he will do whatever it takes to win the upcoming general elections. The BJP’s ally also said that comments by ruling party leaders stating Priyanka was formally inducted due to the Congress president’s “failure” had no substance.

It added that the Congress chief had increased the problems of the government by raising the Rafale fighter jet purchase issue. Even if Gandhi’s attacks on the Modi government over corruption in the Rafale deal are ignored, not giving him credit for the wins of the Congress in three states (in recent Assembly polls) would show a closed mindset, it said. “In Uttar Pradesh, the SP and BSP tied up not giving space to the Congress. However, Rahul Gandhi, with a lot of patience, kept his cool,” it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamna’.

It said Gandhi played his cards well by announcing that the Congress would fight on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, while helping the SP and BSP wherever possible, and at the same time bringing Priyanka into mainstream politics. “This will help the Congress. Even the Prime Minister had to speak over this (Priyanka’s foray into politics). Even people have accepted a family, why does the stomach of some have to ache?” the editorial asked sarcastically. It said the BJP harbours ill feelings towards the Nehru-Indira family because the former sees it as formidable competition. The editorial said the BJP was scared of a stiff challenge to it (from the Congress) as it tries to retain power.

“Priyanka bears an uncanny resemblance to her grandmother Indira Gandhi in looks and manner of speaking. Therefore, the Congress will surely benefit in the Hindi heartland,” the Sena said, lauding her for agreeing to join active politics not worrying about cases against her husband Robert Vadra. Priyanka, like Indira Gandhi, will emerge as the “queen” if she plays her cards well, the Sena said.

