Day after Yogi Adityanath govt’s nod, Priyanka Gandhi accuses him of politicising 1,000 buses proposal

Lockdown 4.0: Priyanka Gandhi accuses Yogi Adityanath of playing politics over Congress ’ offer to run 1,000 migrant buses. (File pics)

A day after the Yogi Adityanath government accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s proposal to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrants back home, her office has now accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of doing politics over the issue. Priyanka’s office on Monday said that the state government has demanded that the 1,000 buses the party wants to ply be handed over in Lucknow this morning.

“This demand of your government seems politically motivated. It does not seem that your government wants to help our labourer brothers and sisters who are facing a disaster,” the Congress general secretary’s office said in a letter.

“In a situation when thousands of workers are walking on the streets and thousands of people have gathered at the UP borders at various registration centres, sending 1,000 empty buses to Lucknow is not only a waste of time and resources but is also inhuman and the product of an anti-poor mindset,” the letter added.

Earlier on Monday evening, the Uttar Pradesh government in a letter to Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh said that it has accepted her offer to run buses to bring migrant workers back to the state. The government asked Priyanka to provide it with a list of buses along with the names of their drivers and conductors.

“The offer made to the chief minister through the letter on May 16 in connection with migrant labourers has been accepted,” secretary in the CM’s office Ashwani Kumar said in a letter to Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh.

Priyanka promptly responded to the UP government’s decision as she thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Thank you for allowing us to run 1,000 buses at the expense of the Congress to help thousands of brothers and sisters walking on the roads in Uttar Pradesh,” she tweeted in Hindi.

According to Sandeep Singh, he had given details of the buses and its drivers to the Uttar Pradesh government in an email on Monday itself. “All details of the 1,000 buses are attached with this e-mail. Out of them, a few drivers will be reverified and those details will also be mailed to you in a few hours. I hope you will give permission for those buses to ply as soon as possible,” he said.

Priyanka had on May 16 in a video message on Twitter said that she sought permission from CM Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses at her party’s expense to ferry stranded migrants back home.

Lakhs of migrant workers are stranded in Delhi and different cities due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown that was announced on March 24 night and extended four times since then. Majority of migrants are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Although the government is running special trains, the numbers of migrants are huge and still lakhs remain stranded, snowballing into a major political row.

Meanwhile, the deadly virus has killed 3,163 people and infected over one lakh people in the country.