Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacates government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated Delhi bungalow.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow in the Lutyens’ Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

According to media reports, Priyanka will be staying for a few days in her Gurugram penthouse before shifting to a Delhi house. The Congress leader has already finalised a house in central Delhi. Renovations are currently going on in her new house.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had on July 1 cancelled the allotment of the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow to Priyanka and asked her to vacate by August 1. It said that she was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG security cover.

Priyanka was allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. Priyanka now enjoys the Z-plus security that does not entail such a facility.

The Centre had withdrawn the Special Protection Group security cover to Priyanka in November 2019. Besides Priyanka, the government had also replaced the SPG cover of her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

According to reports, Priyanka will shift her base to Lucknow soon as she has been eyeing the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She will be living at party veteran Sheila Kaul’s house in Lucknow. The bungalow renovation work is currently underway. Sheila Kaul, who died in 2015, was the sister-in-law of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The bungalow is located on Gokhle Marg in Lucknow and three-km away from Congress’ state unit office.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress’ in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh. She keeps her politics Uttar Pradesh centric.