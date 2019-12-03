Priyanka Gandhi Vadra security breach: Amit Shah says three suspended, high-level inquiry ordered

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament December 3.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the security breach of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also, he said that three personnel have been suspended for the breach.

Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the security was informed that Priyanka’s brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting her in a black ‘Tata Safari’ but instead of him some Congress workers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh came in a similar vehicle and “so were allowed in the house”.

“Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it. The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That’s why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check. Then also, we’ve ordered high-level probe and suspended three officers responsible for breach,” he explained.

He said three members of Gandhi family — Sonia Gandhi (Congress interim president), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been given Z-plus top-grade security cover with an ambulance, and are guarded by personnel who were part of SPG previously.

A security breach was reported last week at Priyanka’s Lodhi Estate residence in the national capital when some unknown persons barged in and asked for selfies. Priyanka’s office had taken up the matter with the CRPF. The incident took place a few days after the Ministry of Home Affairs replaced the SPG cover of the Gandhi family with ‘Z-plus’ security. The Z-plus security cover is provided by the CRPF commandos. The family was included in the SPG cover list after an amendment to the SPG Act in 1991.

Today, the Congress party raised the issue in the Parliament and said that the recent breach in the security of Priyanka happened because the government has reduced the security level for political gains. Shah, however, rejected the charge of political vendetta and said that the government was concerned about the security of all 130 crore Indians and not just the Gandhi family. “Security cannot be a status symbol,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday cleared the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to amend the Act governing the elite-Special Protection Group.

The passage means only the incumbent Prime Minister and his immediate family residing with him at the official residence and former Prime Minister and his immediate family residing with him at the residence will be given the SPG cover. The SPG cover to former PM will be withdrawn after five years of his ceasing to be the Prime Minister.