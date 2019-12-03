Priyanka Gandhi Vadra security breach: Amit Shah explains what happened that day

The incident had taken place on November 25.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha what had happened on the day when Congress general security Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s security was breached. The incident had taken place on November 25. Explaining the events of that day, the home minister said that Priyanka Gandhi had received information that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it.

“The car and timing were the same, such was the coincidence. That’s why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without a security check,” Shah said while speaking on the floor of Rajya Sabha. He, however, said that three people have been suspended for the lapse and a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident. “We have ordered a high-level probe and suspended three officers responsible for the breach,” the home minister informed the Upper House.

Later, Sharda Tyagi while speaking to news agency ANI said she did not know Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house number and asked about it by calling at Congress office. “When I went there, they (security) didn’t even care to see who was sitting in the car, the barricade was removed immediately and the gate was opened,” she said. “I was born in Congress and I am dedicated to the party. I was deeply anguished to find that security was left on home guards. I went there for the first time and saw this,” she told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’ssecurity breach came at a time when the Congress was protesting against the withdrawal of the SPG cover. The government has introduced some amendments to the SPG Act, following which the top-notch security would be provided to only Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at the official residence. The Bill has been passed by both Houses of Parliament.