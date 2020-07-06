Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lutyens’ bungalow allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni days after notice to vacate

Lutyens’ bungalow of Priyanka Vadra has been allotted BJP MP Anil Baluni.

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was served a notice to vacate her Lutyens’ bungalow in Delhi, the Modi government has allotted the address to Bharatiya Janata Party national media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had on July 1 cancelled the allotment of the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow to Priyanka. It said that she was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG security cover. The government had withdrawn the Special Protection Group security cover to Priyanka in November 2019. Besides Priyanka, the government had also replaced the SPG cover of her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

The Ministry has asked Priyanka to vacate the 24 Lodhi Estate bungalow by August. Priyanka had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate the bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi.

“Priyanka Gandhi’s bungalow has been allotted to Anil Baluni following his request. He will get possession of the bungalow once the Congress leader vacates it,” an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said.

Anil Baluni is the BJP’s national media head and a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand.

According to sources, a PTI report said, Baluni had made a request for a change of his residence on health grounds. The BJP leader was treated for cancer sometime ago.

Baluni has recovered from the disease but he has been advised to follow a number of precautions. Sources said his current residence was deemed not fully suitable for him.

Following the Lok Sabha debacle, Priyanka, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, has restricted herself to party affairs in the state and has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over a host of issues.