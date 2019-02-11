Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is officially on Twitter now, thousands followers within minutes

47-year-old Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is officially now on Twitter

On a day when the Congress party kicks off its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, its newly appointed in-charge for eastern UP, has officially logged on to Twitter. The Congress party today announced that its new General Secretary has launched her official Twitter handle. Within the first few minutes, Gandhi’s Twitter handle drew thousands of followers.

It is to be noted that the launch of Priyanka’s official Twitter handle comes on the same day as her mega roadshow in Lucknow, which also marks her first visit to Uttar Pradesh after her taking charge of eastern UP ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Her joining active politics after years of maintaining a low profile has enthused the party workers. Daughter of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, 47-year-old Priyanka is married to businessman Robert Vadra and has two children with him – a son and a daughter – Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi Twitter

In addition, another case in point is that fact that while Congress’s new general secretary joined with the name Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her official Twitter handle is missing her last name and goes by “@priyankagandhi”. The announcement had been made on the micro-blogging website by the Congress party at 11:49 am on Monday and within the first 15 minutes, Priyanka Gandhi’s followers crossed 5,000. As of 12:24 Pm, she hadn’t posted a tweet.

READ ALSO | ‘What kind of a PM is he?’ Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, lends support to Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger strike

BSP Chief Mayawati too joined the social microblogging site officially in January with a tweet, “Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you.”