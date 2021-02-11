  • MORE MARKET STATS

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Prayagraj today; to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

By: |
February 11, 2021 12:49 PM

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be meeting local people and is expected to meet Jagatguru Swaroopanand Maharaj at the Mankameshwar Temple.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar PradeshPriyanka Gandhi Vadra is visiting Prayagraj a day after LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan hit out at the Congress for practising soft-Hindutva.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Uttar Pradesh today for the second day in a row. She will be in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya today. She will also be meeting local people and is expected to meet Jagatguru Swaroopanand Maharaj at the Mankameshwar Temple.

She will also visit Anand Bhawan. It had been the Nehru family’s residence in the past, but has now been converted into a museum showcasing various artefacts related to India’s Independence movement.

Related News

The Congress leader was in Saharanpur yesterday where she addressed a farmers’ panchayat against the Centre’s new farm laws. “The reality of the three black agricultural laws is that the BJP has brought it for the benefit of its billionaire friends, ignoring the interest of the farmers. I assured the farmers in Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat that the Congress is with them in the fight for their rights and will never implement these laws,” she said in a Tweet.

Vadra had also visited Rampur on February 4 to meet the family members of Navreet Singh who died in Delhi violence on January 26. She had accused the BJP of crushing farmers and their movements.

Priyanka is visible making efforts to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections next year. The Congress, which went to polls in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, had suffered a massive defeat, winning only 54 seats in the 403-seat assembly.

Priyanka is visiting Prayagraj a day after LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan hit out at the Congress for practising soft-Hindutva. Vijayaraghavan yesterday alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are advocates of soft Hindutva and embrace religious symbols in their political activities. He claimed that the Congress-led UDF’s approach shows that it has a soft stand on the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Priyanka Gandhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Prayagraj today to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1GHMC mayor, deputy mayor election today — How the numbers stack up in BJP vs TRS contest
2‘Cannot be bullied and silenced’: Mahua Moitra hits back after BJP MPs move privilege notice against her
3“Artfully crafted performance”: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi’s teary-eyed farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad