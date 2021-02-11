Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Prayagraj today; to take holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is visiting Prayagraj a day after LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan hit out at the Congress for practising soft-Hindutva.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Uttar Pradesh today for the second day in a row. She will be in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya today. She will also be meeting local people and is expected to meet Jagatguru Swaroopanand Maharaj at the Mankameshwar Temple.

She will also visit Anand Bhawan. It had been the Nehru family’s residence in the past, but has now been converted into a museum showcasing various artefacts related to India’s Independence movement.

The Congress leader was in Saharanpur yesterday where she addressed a farmers’ panchayat against the Centre’s new farm laws. “The reality of the three black agricultural laws is that the BJP has brought it for the benefit of its billionaire friends, ignoring the interest of the farmers. I assured the farmers in Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat that the Congress is with them in the fight for their rights and will never implement these laws,” she said in a Tweet.

Vadra had also visited Rampur on February 4 to meet the family members of Navreet Singh who died in Delhi violence on January 26. She had accused the BJP of crushing farmers and their movements.

Priyanka is visible making efforts to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections next year. The Congress, which went to polls in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, had suffered a massive defeat, winning only 54 seats in the 403-seat assembly.

Priyanka is visiting Prayagraj a day after LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan hit out at the Congress for practising soft-Hindutva. Vijayaraghavan yesterday alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are advocates of soft Hindutva and embrace religious symbols in their political activities. He claimed that the Congress-led UDF’s approach shows that it has a soft stand on the BJP.