Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at Modi govt over Air India, BPCL selling; says BJP making India’s best organisations hollow

By: |
Published: November 20, 2019 12:02:31 PM

Her attack comes days after Sitharaman reportedly said the government was looking to wrap up the sale of state-run Air India and oil refiner and marketer BPCL by March 2020.

“Our organisations are our pride. These are our ‘golden birds’,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“The BJP had promised to build the country, but they are working to make India’s best organisations hollow and sell them. Sad,” the Congress general secretary said. (IE photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the government over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reported remarks that Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation could be sold by March, alleging the BJP is making India’s best organisations hollow and then selling them.

Her attack comes days after Sitharaman reportedly said the government was looking to wrap up the sale of state-run Air India and oil refiner and marketer BPCL by March 2020. “Our organisations are our pride. These are our ‘golden birds’,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“The BJP had promised to build the country, but they are working to make India’s best organisations hollow and sell them. Sad,” the Congress general secretary said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stone-pelting in J&K down since Aug 5, says govt, but data differs
2Sonia Gandhi meets senior party leaders to discuss Maharashtra political situation
3Relax close relative, 5-year marriage norms in surrogacy bill: RS members