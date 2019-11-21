Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims lack of job creation has taken form of ‘epidemic’ under BJP rule

New Delhi | Published: November 21, 2019 12:13:10 PM

"Lack of job creation in the country is a sign of stopping of the wheel of development. This disease has taken the form of an epidemic in the BJP regime," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that a lack of job creation has taken the form of an “epidemic” under the BJP rule at the Centre. “Lack of job creation in the country is a sign of stopping of the wheel of development. This disease has taken the form of an epidemic in the BJP regime,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

“About 35 lakh jobs have been lost in the construction sector. The big IT companies are about to end about 40 lakh jobs,” she claimed. The Congress general secretary has been attacking the government over the state of the economy.

