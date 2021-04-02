Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels poll campaign tours after husband Robert Vadra tests positive for COVID-19

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished success to all the candidates she was supposed to campaign for.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was scheduled to campaign in Assam throughout the day today had to cancel her public meetings at the last moment after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. Though Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative, she said she has isolated herself as a precautionary measure since she has been exposed to coronavirus. “Although I tested negative yesterday, the doctors have advised that I self-isolate for a few days,” she said in a video message.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that she is cancelling her election campaign schedule over the next few days. “Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programme that was scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala, the day after tomorrow (Sunday),” she said.

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi is one of the star campaigners for the Congress party and has been campaigning in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala extensively. If reports are to be believed, she is scheduled to campaign in West Bengal after April 6. If she remains fit, she might campaign in West Bengal as planned.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished success to all the candidates she was supposed to campaign for. “I would like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious,” she said.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Election Commission after an EVM used in Assam Phase-2 polls was found in a BJP candidate’s car. The EC suspended four officials and ordered re-polling in that particular booth saying that the officials took lift in the car after their vehicle broke down mid-way. She asked the EC to come out with a clarification. “What a script! The car of the Election Commission broke down, then a vehicle appeared there. The vehicle turned out to be a BJP candidate. The innocent Election Commission continued to ride in it. Dear EC, what is the matter? Can you give the country some clarification on this? Or should we all bye-bye to EC’s fairness?” she questioned.

The Election Commission, in a statement, admitted to a violation of EVM transportation protocol and informed that four officials have been placed under suspension over the violation.