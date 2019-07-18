Priyanka Gandhi thanks Adityanath for security arrangements during her UP visit

In the recent parliamentary polls, she was given the charge of UP-East. However, she failed to revive the grand old party in the region and the party could win only one seat in UP. (PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath for the security arrangements made during her visits to the state. However, she has also requested the chief minister to keep the security cover to a minimum so that people do not face any inconvenience, news agency ANI reported. Interestingly, this comes a day after Priyanka slammed the UP chief minister for the incident in Sonbhadra where nine people were killed in a land dispute.

In her tweet, Priyanka said that the criminals are emboldened in the BJP-ruled states that they are carrying out killings in broad daylight. “Administration, state chief and ministers…all are sleeping. Will this way the state become crime-free?” she said. The Congress leader was referring to the Sonbhadra incident in which nine people including three women were killed.

According to PTI, the land earlier belonged to an IAS officer who had sold it to village head Yagya Dutt. The village head wanted to take possession of the land. The agency report stated that when Dutt reached the spot with his henchmen in 10 to 12 tractors, the local villagers tried to stop them from taking over the plot. Following this, those accompanying Dutt started firing at villagers killing nine of them.

Priyanka Gandhi has been taking up the issues related to the state more actively after the recent Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, she raised the issue of suspension of NSUI, the student wing of Congress, leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was demanding the dissolution of Student Union at Allahabad University. She also flagged the issue of power shortage at government hospitals in the state.

In the recent parliamentary polls, she was given the charge of UP-East. However, she failed to revive the grand old party in the region and the party could win only one seat in UP. But Priyanka said that she will prepare the party for the assembly election scheduled to take place in 2022.