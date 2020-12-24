Priyanka Gandhi, taking out march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, detained by Delhi Police

Priyanka Gandhi detained by Delhi Police

Congress General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi has been detained by the Delhi Police. Gandhi along with other party leaders was taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said: “Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers.”

When stopped on their way to Rashtrapati Bhawan, she said: “We are living in democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to the voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders.” Gandhi also rubbished the charge that Congress was inciting the farmers against the farm laws.

सरकार सिर्फ 5 साल के लिए या 6 साल के लिये नहीं चल सकती, अगर आप विपक्ष को हर चीज के लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराएंगे। अन्नदाता की आवाज को सुनना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। किसानों की मांगों को सुन कर ही किसानों की समस्या का हल निकालेगा।#CongressMarchForFarmers pic.twitter.com/KWljun2l4W — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi said that sometimes the Centre says Congress is so weak that it doesn’t qualify as Opposition and sometimes, it says that the party is so powerful that it can make lakhs of farmers camp at the border of Delhi for a month. “They should first decide what we are,” the Congress leader said. “It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the Government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

In a tweet, the Congress said that the delegation of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, MPs, CWC members and senior leaders have been detained by the Delhi police on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ahead of the march, Additional DCP Deepak Yadav had said that no permission had been granted for the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan. He, however, said that three leaders, who had an appointment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go. Chanakyapuri ACP Pragya also said that only the leaders, who have permission, will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan.