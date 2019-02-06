Priyanka Gandhi takes charge as Congress general secretary after dropping off Robert Vadra at ED office

Last month, the Congress appointed Gandhi as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh-East. (IE)

Newly-appointed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took charge at the party headquarters in Delhi. Before assuming charge, Priyanka Gandhi accompanied her husband Robert Vadra, who is facing money-laundering probe, to the Enforcement Directorate and then left for the Congress headquarters. The questioning of Vadra is still underway.

Priyanka’s move to accompany her husband, who is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner in a PMLA case, was aimed at conveying a sharp political message. Speaking to a news channel later, Priyanka issued a one-line statement: “I stand by my husband.”

Cases of alleged corruption against Robert Vadra have often been seen as Priyanka’s weakness and the opponents have also left no opportunity to target her through cases against her husband.

However, by making an appearance at the ED office sent out a clear message that she was not going to be bogged down by allegations against her husband. Priyanka has also dismissed the allegations against her husband as a political vendetta and a witchhunt.

Earlier, Vadra had filed anticipatory bail plea in a Delhi court. The court granted an interim bailed but asked him to appear before the agency on February 6 and cooperate in the investigation.

The case pertains to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

During the bail plea hearing, special public prosecutor DP Singh opposed Vadra’s petition and claimed that he had got kickbacks in a petroleum deal in 2009. Vadra in his bail plea claimed that he was being subjected to unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution. He said that the case was “completely politically motivated”.

Last month, the Congress appointed Gandhi as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh-East. The party has also appointed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the pointsman for UP-West for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.