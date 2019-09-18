Priyanka Gandhi steps up attack on Modi govt over jobs, wants employment data for North Indians

Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi government over unemployment in the country.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday stepped up her attack on Modi government over rising unemployment in the country. She said that the BJP government starts looking the other way when it comes to providing jobs to the youngsters.

She said that the potential and talent of youngsters can be used as an engine to drive the growth, but the government is in a regular habit of underestimating them. She said that when questions are asked, the government argues that north Indian youth don’t have merit.

“There are two lakh vacancies of teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The youth are finding new avenues for jobs. They are protesting under the sun and in the rains. But when it comes to providing jobs, people in the BJP government look the other way or say that youth of north India do not possess adequate merit,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka’s comments come in the backdrop of Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar’s Saturday statement that there was no dearth of employment opportunities in the country, but recruiters visiting north India complain of lack of ‘quality people’ to fill vacancies. The Bareilly MP, however, later clarified that he was only stressing on the lack of requisite skills among the youth and to address it, the Centre has set up the Skill Development Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka had posted a video of Gangwar making the remarks at a press conference in Bareilly. Besides, she had also demanded from the minister to release the figures of how many jobs have been given to north Indians in the last five years.

Hitting out at the government over the state of the economy, she said that it can’t evade responsibility for the economic slowdown as people are watching. “One more company has suffered due to economic slowdown and people have lost their jobs,” Priyanka said as she referred to media reports claiming that automobile firm Mahindra will suspend production for 17 days.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in a Muzaffarpur court against Gangwar for allegedly ‘insulting’ the people of north India. The petition was filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi on Monday. Hashmi said that he has filed the petition under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 195 (fabricating false evidence), 295 (insult the religion of any class) and 405 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is likely to come up before the court for hearing on September 25.