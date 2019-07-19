Priyanka Gandhi detained in Mirzapur on way to Sonbhadra to meet shootout victims’ families  

Priyanka Gandhi met those injured in Sonbhadra shootout at a hospital in Varanasi. (Photo/ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi detained : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday stopped from visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed in a shootout in a land dispute. Priyanka sat on an impromptu dharna (protest) after she was stopped at Mirzapur-Narayanpur police post. She was later detained by the police. The administration has imposed Section 144 in Sonbhadra where 10 people were killed earlier this week.

“I have been stopped from entering Mirzapur. Under which law have I been stopped? I have asked them to show me some papers, which they (officials) haven’t been able to show. There is Section 144 imposed in Sonbhadra, not in Mirzapur. I have been stopped in Varanasi,” Priyanka told reporters.

Earlier, Priyanka, Congress General Secretary for UP East, met those injured in the incident at a hospital in Varanasi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Narayanpur: Just want to go and meet families of victims(Sonbhadra firing case),I even said will take only 4 ppl with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped.We will continue to sit here peacefully pic.twitter.com/ICkI2AZAEH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2019

Tension simmers in Sonbhadra

Tension persists in Sonbhadra following the shootout as the villagers and administration are locked in a standoff over the burial of the dead. The villagers had resisted an attempt by a village pradhan to take control of 90 bighas of a disputed plot of land in Sonbhadra district’s Ghorawal area on July 17. The pradhan’s henchmen then opened fire on the protesting villagers killing 10 and injuring nearly 20 others.

Assuring strict action against all the accused, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the dispute on the piece of land was continuing since 1955.

“The foundation of this incident was laid in 1955 when the then Tehsildar did the unlawful act of registering the land of Gram Samaj in the name of Adarsh Cooperative society,” news agency ANI quoted Adityanath, as saying.

Raids are being conducted across the state to nab all those involved in the shootout. The police have arrested 29 people, including village head and his brother so far. More arrests are likely to be made in days to come, police said.