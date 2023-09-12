Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre’s decision to reduce tariffs on American apples: “Who should receive support – farmers here or in the US?”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly criticised the central government’s recent decision to slash custom duties on apples imported from the US. She voiced concerns that this move would simplify the import of American apples, coinciding with a challenging period for local apple growers.

Currently visiting rain and flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi expressed deep concern over the substantial losses incurred in these regions. During an interview with ANI, she highlighted the pressing issues faced by the state’s farmers, particularly the challenges arising from decisions made by industrialists regarding procurement practices.

Also read: Rajasthan Elections 2023: ‘God has said reduce your ego,’ Priyanka Gandhi’s swipe at PM Modi

“This will make the import of American apples easy, and they will be sold more readily. Prices of apple procurement in Shimla have been reduced by prominent industrialists. When local apple growers are already suffering, the question arises – who should receive assistance, the farmers here or those in the US?” she questioned.

The Congress leader emphasised the critical importance of prioritising the welfare of local farmers and ensuring fair pricing for their produce. This discussion emerged in response to the Central government’s decision to reduce customs duties by 20 per cent on apples imported from the US.

In June, India and the US reached an agreement to resolve six ongoing disputes at the World Trade Organization. As part of this agreement, India committed to lowering tariffs on specific US products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents, as announced by the United States Trade Representative.

Notably, in response to the additional 20 per cent duty on US apples in 2019. Importantly, there is no reduction in the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty on apples, which still applies to all imported apples, including those from the US, at a rate of 50 per cent.

Also read:‘Modi government has learnt from Congress, Gandhi family’: Robert Vadra on G20 success

Prominent political figures, including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have also criticised the central government’s decision to reduce tariffs on apples imported from the United States.

Gandhi called upon the central government to declare the situation in the hill state a national disaster, given the impact of rain-induced floods in Himachal Pradesh. She stressed that the state government is making every effort to address the situation, and the calamity should not be subject to political disputes.

“The situation is extremely distressing. There have been significant losses, and people are enduring great hardship. We have been urging the Central Government to declare it a national disaster, which would be beneficial to the local population. While the state government is doing all it can, certain actions can only be taken with the assistance of the Central Government. I am confident they will extend their support. I do not believe anyone wishes to politicise such a catastrophe,” she asserted.

(With inputs from ANI)