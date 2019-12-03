‘Not about my family’: Robert Vadra slams govt over safety of citizens after Priyanka’s security breach

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi with husband Robert Vadra. (File Photo/PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi security breach: A day after reports regarding a breach in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s security emerged, her husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday took to social media to slam the government over the issue safety and security of citizens. Vadra, in his Facebook post, said that it was not only about his family and asserted that ensuring safety of every citizen was the responsibility of the government.

“It is not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family. It’s about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country safe and feeling secure,” Robert Vadra said.

“Girls are being molested/raped. What society are we creating? Security of every citizen is the government’s responsibility. If we are not safe in our own country, our homes, not safe on roads, not safe in the day or not at night, where and when are we safe?” he went on to add.

Robert Vadra’s outburst came after it was reported that his wife Priyanka’s security was compromised on November 26 when five men in an SUV allegedly entered her Lodhi Estate home in the national capital and walked up to her requesting for photos.

The Congress has raised the issue of the lapse with the Central Reserve Police Force which is responsible for the top leader’s security.

The Centre had last month decided to do away with the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for the Gandhi family and provide Z-plus’ security by the CRPF. The decision had received a lot of flak from the Congress-led Opposition.

“It’s part of politics and this keeps happening,” Priyanka Gandhi had told reporters when asked about the change in security cover for her, mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul.

The Lok Sabha on November 27 passed the a bill with amendments in the SPG Act. As per the amendment, the SPG is now responsible for providing security to the prime minister, members of his immediate family members. The special forces will also provide cover to former PMs and their family members a period of five years from the date they demit office.