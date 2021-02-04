Priyanka Gandhi says Navreet’s family wants judicial probe into his death

Priyanka Gandhi in Rampur.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today claimed that the family of Navreet Singh (the farmer who died during the tractor rally on Republic Day) has demanded a judicial probe into his death on January 26. Singh had died after his tractor overturned during the tractor parade on Republic Day.

Today, Gandhi met with the family members of Singh at Rampur of Uttar Pradesh. After meeting the family members, Gandhi said: “Family members of the deceased want judicial inquiry.” She said that she was with the farmers and their families. “Our government is yet to identify this movement as a real struggle. There is no politics behind it,” Gandhi alleged.

The Congress general secretary also said that the three farm laws that should be rolled back were crimes against the farmers, but the bigger crime was calling martyrs terrorists and viewing farmers’ protests as a political conspiracy against them. The Congress has backed farmers in their fight against the Centre over farm laws.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too has been demanding a repeal of the laws. The Congress-ruled state governments have also demanded the scrapping of the laws by the Centre.

At a press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers will not step back and in the end the government will have to so it was best if the Centre does it now. He questioned the fortifying of borders saying, “Delhi is surrounded by farmers. They give us sustenance, they work for us. Why is Delhi being converted into a fortress? Why is the Government threatening, beating and killing our farmers? Why is Government not talking to our farmers, resolving this?”