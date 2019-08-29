Priyanka Gandhi says Chinmayanand case a repeat of Unnao incident, slams BJP for inaction

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP government for inaction action against Swami Chinmayanand

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has termed the incident involving a girl, allegedly harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand having gone missing as a repetition of the Unnao horror involving saffron party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In a series of tweets, Priyanka came down heavily on the BJP over the safety and security of women in Uttar Pradesh and said that if a woman registers a complaint against a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, her security is not guaranteed.

She said that not even a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government assures women that “you are safe and secure and you will get justice if anything happens”. She tweeted along with a hashtag #EnoughIsEnough.

The case, she said, appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case wherein a girl was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and later the victim, her lawyer and family were attacked.

“In Uttar Pradesh, this matter appears to be a repetition of the Unnao case. If a woman complains against a BJP leader, then she is not guaranteed justice, even her own safety is not guaranteed,” she said.

Referring to the case, she asked the girl who raised voice is missing or deliberately being taken away. “What is happening with her nobody knows. Till when this will continue?” she said in another tweet. She also alleged that the BJP government last year withdrew a rape case against Chinmayanand, adding that it is now clear where the government stands.

“The UP girls are watching everything,” she said. Priyanka’s comments come in the backdrop of reports that the girl who was allegedly harassed by Chinmayanand has gone missing. In Shahjahanpur, Chinmayanand was booked by the police on Tuesday under IPC sections related to abduction in order to murder, and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday urging it to take cognisance of reports of a woman Law student going missing after levelling allegations of harassment against Chinmayanand. The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, who initially asked them to approach the concerned high court, but later said the top court would look into the issue.