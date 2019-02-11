Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi flies on Rafale as Priyanka makes political debut

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Lucknow airport on Monday afternoon to a rousing reception by party leaders and workers. (TV Grab)

Priyanka Gandhi road show in Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UP-East General secretary Priyanka Gandhi today carried out a massive roadshow in Lucknow as part of the latter’s official debut in active politics before the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Rahul, who has been attacking the Modi government over alleged wrongdoing in the Rafale deal, used the roadshow to highlight the defence deal and importance it will hold in his campaign going into the general elections.

During the roadshow, Gandhi was handed a cut-out of the Rafale jet which he accepted and waved at the crowd. The attempt is apparently Congress president’s strategy to take every opportunity and platform to counter the centre government ahead of the polls. Priyanka was also seen holding the cut-out after Rahul’s prompt.

Earlier before leaving to Lucknow, expressing support for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s daylong fast, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had stolen from the people of the state and given the money to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Naidu, who is the TDP president, is on a fast in the national capital demanding that the Centre fulfill all promises made during Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation in 2014 and alleging that the PM Modi was not following ‘raj dharma’ by denying the state special status.

Meanwhile, marking her political debut ahead of Lok Sabha polls, newly appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Lucknow airport on Monday afternoon to a rousing reception by party leaders and workers.

Accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, a beaming Priyanka Gandhi waved at partymen jostling for a glimpse of her. As her ‘rath’ rolled on, it was a selfie galore with enthusiastic workers taking vantage positions to click photographs of the Gandhi stalwart.

When the trio embarked on a roughly 25-km-long roadshow through major thoroughfares of the state capital, rose petals and marigold garlands were showered at their cavalcade.