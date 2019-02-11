Priyanka Gandhi roadshow in Lucknow Live Updates: Congress general secretary in maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh after joining politics

While Rahul Gandhi will return on the same day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will interact with party workers on February 12, 13 and 14. (File photo: Renuka Puri)

Priyanka Gandhi roadshow in Lucknow Live: Days after taking over as Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Lucknow today along with her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi. They will be accompanied by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been made general secretary for Uttar Pradesh west by the party.

Both Priyanka and Scindia will be in Lucknow today on their maiden visit after being given major responsibilities by the party. Priyanka, speaking on Sunday a day before her visit, said she hoped to begin a “new kind of politics” with people of the state where every individual will be a stakeholder.

“I am coming tomorrow to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders — my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard,” The Congress general secretary said through party’s Shakti App.

The party will hold a roadshow today from the airport to the Congress headquarter in the state. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, the party is seeing the visit by leaders as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

While Rahul Gandhi will return on the same day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will interact with party workers on February 12, 13 and 14.