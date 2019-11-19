Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi with poem on birth anniversary

Congress party workers pay homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi dedicated a poem to her late grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a poem by the victorian era poet William Ernest Henley.

“In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed” she tweeted, sharing stanzas from the poet’s on of the best works titled, ‘Invictus’. She also shared another paragraph from the poem, which read, “Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid.”

The nation is celebrating the 102nd birth anniversary of the former prime minister. A two-time prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and then again from 1980 and 1984, she was born on this day in Allahabad in the year 1917.

“Blessed with a strong, capable leadership and amazing management ability, Iron lady who played a key role in establishing India as a strong country and my beloved grandmother late Mrs Indira Gandhi. My tributes to her on her birth anniversary,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

In memory of the bravest woman I have known. #IndiraGandhi “In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed. pic.twitter.com/ifmXkighYo — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to the former prime minister. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi,paid homage to the former prime minister. Former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-vice president Hamid Ansari, Congress leaders, Members of Parliament and party workers also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, her memorial.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.” from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019

Among other Congress leaders who paid tributes to the former prime minister on Twitter, include Randeep Surjewala, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, Milind Deora and Kumari Selja, among others.