Priyanka lauds Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as Congress president, says few have courage that you do

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today lauded brother Rahul Gandhi’s courage to step down from the post of party president. “Few have the courage that you do Rahul Gandhi. Deepest respect for your decision,” Priyanka tweeted.

Ending weeks of speculation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made it official that he was no longer the Congress chief and asked the party to find a successor at the earliest. Rahul posted a four-page statement on Twitter on Wednesday saying that he accepted responsibility for Congress’ defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president.”

Rahul said that he would continue to fight for the ideals of the Congress. “I am available to the party whenever they require my services, input or advice… I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life’s blood and forever that way it shall remain.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had faced a massive drubbing at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Of the 542 Lok Sabha seats, BJP won on 302, while the Congress could secure just 52. Rahul Gandhi even lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani. Amethi has been a Congress bastion since 1967.

Two days after the election results were announced, Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down as Congress president on May 25. Several Congress leaders and party workers had urged Rahul to reconsider his decision. His announcement had also triggered a spate of office-bearers resigning from their posts.

The Congress Working Committee is expected to make an announcement on the new Congress president soon. There are reports that senior leader Motilal Vohra may be appointed as interim chief, but no official announcement has been made yet.