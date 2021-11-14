Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati, offers condolences on demise of BSP chief’s mother

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met BSP supremo Mayawati and offered condolences on the death of latter's mother, who breathed her last on Saturday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and offered condolences on the death of latter’s mother, who breathed her last on Saturday.

Ramrati, 92, died from heart failure at a hospital in Delhi yesterday. About a year ago, Mayawati’s father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95.

Mayawati had left for Delhi soon after getting information about the death of her mother. The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, the BSP said in a statement.

With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just few months away, Mayawati has been busy ramping up her party’s campaign, eyeing return to power after 10 years.

She has announced that her party will not enter into an alliance with any political party and expressed confidence that her party will get an “absolute majority, just like we got in 2007”.

She has also been critical of the Congress, along with BJP and Samajwadi Party, accusing of making false promises to the people of the state.