Priyanka Gandhi, Mayawati attacking UP govt out of frustration over Lok Sabha poll drubbing: BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati are attacking the Uttar Pradesh government on several issues out of “frustration” over their parties’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, a BJP MP has said.

“These days Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati are attacking the Yogi Adityanath government on law and order, and other issues through a series of tweets. This is nothing but the frustration over their parties’ drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha polls,” parliamentarian Virendra Singh Mast told reporters here Sunday night.

“It is a tradition in democracy to follow the mandate after losing an election. It strengthens democracy,” the leader, who is also the president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, stressed. Coming to the defence of the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre, he said the Modi and Adityanath dispensations are continuously taking steps to improve law and order.

To a question, Mast said the Modi government is all set to take several steps for the welfare of farmers in the coming days. He said pension to farmers and others associated with farming above 60 years of age will bring major changes.