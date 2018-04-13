Priyanka Gandhi loses cool at Congress workers, mediapersons during Congress march at India Gate; watch video

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates in a candlelight vigil at India Gate on Thursday night

Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi was on Thursday night heckled by Congress workers during the party’s candlelight march at India Gate to express their anger over the incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Huge crowds gathered at the India Gate in the heart of the national capital to take part in the midnight march of the Congress party. It was there when she was trying to speak to media that Priyanka was allegedly pushed by the crowd comprising Congress workers. This prompted her to reprimand the Congress workers, asking them to respect the cause for which they have gathered here.

Priyanka was also seen on camera shoving mediapersons who were trying to speak to her. She told the crowd to participate in a peaceful manner. “Those who have come here to push people around must go home,” she was heard saying to the crowd. Priyanka had arrived here to take part in the march with her two kids and husband Robert Vadra. She was later seen surrounded by women supporters. Priyanka enjoys a high-level security cover. But her security staff too faced a difficult time due to the unruly crowd.

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi gets angry at the candlelight march, says ‘Nobody will push each other. You should know the reason for which you are here. If you cannot behave go home. Now, all of you will silently walk till there’ pic.twitter.com/Hlu9cSKOJG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

The Delhi Police too faced a hard time in managing the crowd. Reports say that some in the crowd had arrived after consuming alcohol who also crossed over the barricades. Traffic movement near the India Gate vicinity had also come to a standstill situation due to chaotic crowd.

The Congress party is protesting against the rising incidents of crime against women. The recent incidents of minor girls rape in Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir where the BJP is in power has brought shame to the government. The brutal rape and murder of a 8-year-old girl in Kathua took communal colour when a group of lawyers protested in Jammu demanding the release of eight Hindu accused persons. In Unnao, the ruling party’s MLA is a prime accused.