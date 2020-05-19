In Priyanka Gandhi’s list of 1,000 buses, two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers, says BJP

Details of 1,000 buses sent by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s team included two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers numbers. (File pic)

The Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh today said that details of 1,000 buses sent by the Congress party included two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers numbers. Addressing the media, UP Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that Congress was committing fraud and is not serious to provide relief to the stranded workers.

“We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that out of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be 2-wheelers, autos and goods carriers,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It is unfortunate, Sonia Gandhi should answer why they are committing this fraud,” Singh added. His response comes after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office said that it submitted the details of 1,000 buses and drivers with the state government on Monday itself after receiving the nod to run buses at the party expenses to ferry migrants back. However, her office on Tuesday morning said that the state government was demanding that the 1,000 buses the party wants to ply be handed over in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to provide buses for migrants to district magistrates of Ghaziabad and Noida.

“Please provide 500 buses to District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, by 12.00 noon,” the government told Priyanka. 500 buses should be provided to District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, at ground near Expo Mart, it said.

“Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of nation-building workers and migrant siblings are walking in the sun. Give permission to help our brothers and sisters,” she had tweeted tagging CM Yogi Adityanth and later released a video message appealing the same. Besides, Gandhi had also shared a video showing buses standing on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s private secretary Sandeep Singh said that the buses will be made available at the border by 5 pm.

“As requested by you, buses will reach Noida and Ghaziabad border at 5 pm today, please keep a list of passengers and route map ready to ensure smooth coordination,” he wrote to the UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home).