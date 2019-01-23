Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi in Modi-Yogi bastion, appoints her AICC General Secretary East UP

By: | Updated: January 23, 2019 3:23 PM

Although it is well known that Priyanka Gandhi had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list of the party in previous elections too, it is for the first time that she has been given an official position for that role.

Source: PTI

In a major turn of events, the Congress party today appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the General Secretary for East Uttar Pradesh, virtually fielding her as the prime challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party in a region where Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath hold major sway.

Priyanka has been given the charge of poll preparations in eastern Uttar Pradesh by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The move is seen as a direct challenge to the firebrand Chief Minister and the ruling BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath.

Although it is well known that Priyanka Gandhi had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list of the party in previous elections too, it is for the first time that she has been given an official position for that role. Her formal entry into politics has infused new energy in the Congress party which was crushed to a pulp in 2014 elections by the BJP.

The Congress party said in an official release signed by General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, “Honourable Congress president has appointed Shrimati Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect on first week of February 2019.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi in Modi-Yogi bastion, appoints her AICC General Secretary East UP
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition