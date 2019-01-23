Congress fields Priyanka Gandhi in Modi-Yogi bastion, appoints her AICC General Secretary East UP

Source: PTI

In a major turn of events, the Congress party today appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the General Secretary for East Uttar Pradesh, virtually fielding her as the prime challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party in a region where Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath hold major sway.

Priyanka has been given the charge of poll preparations in eastern Uttar Pradesh by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The move is seen as a direct challenge to the firebrand Chief Minister and the ruling BJP’s star campaigner Yogi Adityanath.

Although it is well known that Priyanka Gandhi had a say in formalising election strategies and candidates’ list of the party in previous elections too, it is for the first time that she has been given an official position for that role. Her formal entry into politics has infused new energy in the Congress party which was crushed to a pulp in 2014 elections by the BJP.

The Congress party said in an official release signed by General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, “Honourable Congress president has appointed Shrimati Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect on first week of February 2019.”