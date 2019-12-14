‘BJP hai to Rs 100/kilo pyaaj mumkin hai’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi govt over price rise, unemployment at Bharat Bachao Rally

Priyanka Gandhi speaking at Congress Bharat Bachao Rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. (Photo/ANI)

Congress Bharat Bachao Rally: Using the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2019 Lok Sabha election slogan ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Modi government over the issues of price rise, unemployment and sluggish economy. Speaking at the Congress mega ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka said one can see ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ advertisements at every bus stop and newspaper, however, the reality is that the present government has ruined the country’s economy.

“We see Modi hai to mumkin hai everywhere. The truth is with the BJP in power Rs 100 per kilo onion ‘mumkin hai’. Unemployment rate hitting 45 year high ‘mumkin hai’,” the Congress general secretary said.

Urging the people to unite against the government to save the Constitution from being ‘destroyed’, Priyanka said country’s division was imminent under the present dispensation.

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt during Bharat Bachao Rally

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi: “…Har bus stop, har akhbar pe dikhta hai ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. Asliyat ye hai ki ‘BJP hai to Rs 100 kilo ki pyaaz hai, BJP hai to 45 saal mein sabse zyada berozgari mumkin hai, BJP hai to 4 cr naukriyan nasht hona mumkin hai..” pic.twitter.com/6sr1CAYD9n — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

“One who doesn’t fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and country’s division will start,” Priyanka said.

Speaking at the rally, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram too targeted the Modi government over economy.

“In 6 months, the Modi government has wrecked India’s economy. Yet ministers are completely clueless. Yesterday, Finance Minister said everything’s alright, we’re on top of the world. The only thing she didn’t say was achhe din aane wale hain,” the former Finance Minister said.