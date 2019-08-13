Priyanka Gandhi breaks silence on abrogation of Article 370, says Centre’s move unconstitutional, anti-democracy

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

Days after the Centre repealed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that due process was not taken when the decision was taken. She was also called the government’s action unconstitutional and against the principle of democracy. “The manner in which it has been done is completely unconstitutional and it’s against all the principles of democracy. There are rules to be followed when such things are done, which were not followed,” Priyanka Gandhi said while speaking to reporters.

Last week, the Centre not only repealed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir but also divided the state into two union territories. While Jammu and Kashmir will be one Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh has been made into another, without one. The Centre’s move has come under heavy fire from a section of the Congress, with leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Mani Shankar Aiyar slamming the government for alleged subversion of people’s rights.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the abrogation of Article 370, but limited himself to criticising the government on the clampdown on communication services, the imposition of prohibitory orders and the alleged detention of regional leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir. Priyanka’s statement on the move is also on similar lines. On the other hand, a section of prominent leaders have voiced their opinion against the party line. Rahul’s close aide and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said he supported the Centre’s move to fully integrate the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India. Janardan Dwivedi also went against the party line and extended support to the Centre’s move citing the stand taken by socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka visited the Sonbhadra village where recently as many as 10 tribals were shot dead over a land dispute. The Uttar Pradesh administration had previously prevented her from going to the massacre site by detaining her in Mirzapur.

On Tuesday, she covered the distance from Varanasi to Umbha village in Sonbhadra by road. State deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma hit out at Priyanka Gandhi saying she was pulling off a “political stunt”. Priyanka Gandhi, shortly after arriving at the Varanasi airport, tweeted, “Today, I am going to Sonbhadra to meet the brothers-sisters and children of Umbha village, enquire about their well-being and to be part of their struggle.”