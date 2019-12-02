The Congress leader was trolled on Twitter soon after the video was shared. (ANI)

A Congress leader made a blunder at the public rally as he mixed up the names of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. While speaking at a rally in Delhi on Sunday, former Bawana Congress MLA Surendra Kumar mistakenly said ‘Priyanka Chopra Zindabad’ instead of cheering for his party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In the video, the Congress leader, Surender Kumar, can be heard shouting and gesturing to the crowd, urging it to repeat after him: “Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad.”

The video of the rally has gone viral on social media wherein Kumar can be heard shouting the slogan: “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad.”

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of “Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!” (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress’ Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Immediately, Congress’s Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, who was standing next to the leader, was seen turning to him in apparent surprise over the error. The three-time Bawana MLA soon realised his mistake after Chopra’s intervention and apologised for the same and corrected himself. “Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad,” he said then.

In 2017 by-polls, Kumar lost to AAP’s Ram Chander.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra currently lives in the US with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas after the couple tied knot on December 1 last year in a lavish wedding in Jodhpur.

That guy looked pleasantly shocked to hear the prospects of Priyanka Chopra joining the party. — Raj (@justwondered1) December 1, 2019

Nick jonas celebrated anniversary with priyanka gandhi after this. — Tanishq Punjabi (@saktsindhi) December 2, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader and said: “In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu.”