'Don't need traitor to tell me...': Priyanka Chaturvedi on misogynistic remarks by Shinde camp MLA

A Shiv Sena MLA has drawn flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

The Eknath Shinde-led party’s MLA Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that Chaturvedi was “sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty”. Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this, PTI reported.

Slamming Shirsat, Priyanka Chaturvedi called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

“I don’t need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I’m where I am,” she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women, she added.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. “I don’t know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics,” he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.