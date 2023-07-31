scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

‘Don’t need traitor to tell me…’: Priyanka Chaturvedi on misogynistic remarks by Shinde camp MLA

The Eknath Shinde-led party’s MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Priyanka Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty.

Written by India News Desk
'Don't need traitor to tell me...': Priyanka Chaturvedi on misogynistic remarks by Shinde camp MLA
Priyanka Chaturvedi called the Shinde camp MLA a traitor who sold his soul and integrity. (File photo/PTI)

A Shiv Sena MLA has drawn flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

The Eknath Shinde-led party’s MLA Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that Chaturvedi was “sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty”. Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this, PTI reported.

Also Read: Fadnavis condemns Sambhaji Bhide’s remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, says police will take action

Also Read

Slamming Shirsat, Priyanka Chaturvedi called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

“I don’t need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I’m where I am,” she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women, she added.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. “I don’t know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics,” he said.

Also Read: Congress govt didn’t do anything for the poor for 70 years: Union minister Amit Shah

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

More Stories on
Shiv Sena

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 15:46 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS