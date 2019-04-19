Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress day after criticising party, shoots resignation to Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka sent her resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening. (PTI)

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a well-known face of the Congress party and one of its most visible faces on television, on Thursday quit the party. The development came a day after the Congress spokesperson expressed her displeasure over the party’s decision to reinstate certain leaders who had misbehaved with her during a press conference in Mathura.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Priyanka, one of the Congress party’s most vocal faces on key issues, sent her resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening. There is no word yet on her future course of action.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate,” Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Priyanka’s outburst came in response to a letter shared by one Vijay Lakshmi Sharma who posted a letter by the UP Congress committee suspending the action taken against the leaders who misbehaved with her.

The letter said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was recently appointed the Congress general secretary for UP (West) had revoked their suspension. The letter warned the suspended leaders not to be involved in such behaviour again. Priyanka Chaturvedi had pointed out the misbehaviour she faced at the hands of some Congress leaders during the press conference.

Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

Priyanka has been a regular face in television studios and has been key to the Congress party’s communication strategy. She has defended the party’s position on many issues and has been extremely critical of the BJP-led Modi government at the Centre on several issues.

A glance at her Twitter profile shows that she has removed the bit about her being a Congress spokesperson from her Twitter bio. There is no word on whether her resignation has been accepted by the Congress leadership.