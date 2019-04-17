Discontent in Congress? Priyanka Chaturvedi upset with party for reinstating leaders who misbehaved with her

Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. (File Photo/PTI)

There’s discontent brewing up in the Congress with the party’s national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday coming out in the open to express her displeasure at the party’s decision to reinstate leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her.

Taking to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction over the development, Chaturvedi said it saddens her to see that ‘lumpen goons’ were let off by the party without any strict action.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said in her tweet.

Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019



Her tweet was in response to one Vijay Laxmi Sharma who posted a letter by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee stating that action against people who misbehaved with Priyanka has been suspended.

The letter states that party general secretary (UP West) Jyotiraditya Scindia has accepted the apology tendered by the leaders and revoked their suspension. Priyanka Chaturvedi had complained to the Congress leadership about the behaviour of some of the local leaders during a press conference over Rafale deal in Mathura.

Priyanka has been an aggressive foot-soldier for the Congress party and has defended its position on many contentious issues. Be it putting across the party’s line at press conferences and television debates or attacking the BJP-led Modi government at the Centre on crucial issues, Priyanka has always been lead from the front.