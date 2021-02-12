Private not public interest litigation: Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL against BJP’s Parivartan Yatra

The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra from February 6, as part of which it intends to take out five rallies criss-crossing the state. (PTI)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the BJP’s ongoing Parivartan Yatra rallies across West Bengal, observing that it cannot be entertained as a public interest litigation (PIL).

A division bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Aniruddha Roy observed that the petition filed by an advocate, who is directly connected to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, “can be said to be a private interest litigation”.

The PIL was moved by lawyer Ramaprasad Sarkar, claiming that the Parivartan Yatra rallies would affect the Covid-19 situation and law and order in the state.

The BJP has started a month-long Parivartan Yatra from February 6, as part of which it intends to take out five rallies criss-crossing the state ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal which is due in April-May.

The petition which was filed by an advocate, “who is directly connected with a political party in power raising issues against another political party during election time cannot be said to be in larger public interest,” the court observed and dismissed the PIL.

The advocate is a member of the Calcutta High Court Trinamool Law Cell.