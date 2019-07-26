Private member bill on euthanasia introduced in Lok Sabha

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) introduced a Bill for abolishing death sentence in the country.

A Bill on euthanasia and another which seeks to abolish death penalty in India were among the 44 private members’ bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) introduced a Bill for abolishing death sentence in the country. Recently, the Law Commission had also recommended abolition of death penalty except in terrorism.

Incidentally responding to a debate on the issue in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 90 per cent of opinion is in favour of retaining death sentence. However, the Centre is yet to take a call on the issue.

Among other Bills introduced in the Lower House included the one for constitution of a Board for protection of indigenous cow and its progeny. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and BJP member introduced a Bill for protection of medical and health services professionals from assault. A similar Bill was also introduced by Shrikant Eknath Shinde (SS) for prevention of violence against doctors and medical professionals.

Bhartruhari Mehtab (BJD) moved a Bill to regulate termination of life of a person who are in a permanent vegetative state or terminally ill. He also introduced another Bill to amend Constitution of India. A Bill for setting up of Indigenous Cow Protection Board was introduced by Devji M Patel (BJP).