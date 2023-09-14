Private jet skids off runway while landing amid heavy rains at Mumbai airport – Watch VIDEO

A private jet carrying eight passengers skidded off the runway and crashed while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Thursday evening. Both the pilots of the jet have been critically injured and one person has sustained injuries, reports The Indian Express.

The runway of the airport was shut down following the incident and all flights were diverted to Goa and Ahmedabad.

The aircraft is owned by an infrastructure company named Dilip Buildcon.

“VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 06 passengers and 02 crew member on board. Visibility was 700 metres with heavy rain”, the DGCA said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the airport said that there were no casualties, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s airside team was on the ground to assist.