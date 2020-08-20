Private bus with 34 passengers hijacked by finance company agents in Agra, CM Adityanath takes cognisance

The bus staff told police that they were given Rs 200 for food by the accused and were dropped off. (Representational)

A private bus carrying 34 passengers was seized on Wednesday morning in Agra by four men who identified themselves as ‘finance company agents’ from Gwalior. According to a report in The Indian Express, the bus was found in Jhansi hours later.

The Panna (Madhya Pradesh)-bound bus left from Gurugram with 34 passengers but was stopped in Agra by four men travelling in a car. The car in which the “agents” were travelling overtook the bus bringing it to a halt.

The IE report said that the two conductors and the driver of the bus were then deboarded, and one of the four accused took off with all the passengers.

Police said that the bus was found in Jhansi and all passengers were rescued. No passenger was injured.

A case of kidnapping has been registered but no one has been arrested so far. A senior police official told the IE that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra, said that the driver and conductor of the bus contacted police that their bus had been seized by finance company agents. The bus was due to reach Panna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

“Around 4 am the bus was overtaken by a car and the bus was halted near New Dakshin crossing on the highway in Agra. The accused announced that they were seizing the bus because dues had not been paid. The driver and conductor were let off while one accused drove the bus away with the passengers. We are in touch with the passengers after they were found safely in Jhansi,” Babloo said.

He said that a team of five Circle Officers and SP-rank officers was formed to trace the bus and the passengers. Police officers posted at the borders were informed about the bus being seized.

Police said there were four accused in the car that had been tailing the bus as it crossed the Agra border on Tuesday night.

The accused told the driver that they belong to a Gwalior-based private finance agency and they had to seize the bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and issued directions to ensure a safe passage of return for the passengers.

According to the IE report, the accused took the two conductors and the driver separately in the vehicle. Both the conductors and driver told police later that they were given Rs 200 for food by the accused and dropped off.