Prithviraj Chavan sparks row for suggesting Centre appropriate gold from religious trusts, clarifies later

Prithviraj Chavan suggests governent to borrow gold from religious bodies to revive COVID-hit economy. File pic Express

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has invited a barrage of criticism for his suggestion that the government should borrow gold lying with religious trusts in the country to deal with the financial crisis that has arisen from the coronavirus pandemic. “Government must immediately appropriate all the gold lying with all the religious trusts in the country, worth at least $1trillion, according to the World Gold Council. The gold can be borrowed through gold bonds at a low-interest rate. This is an emergency,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Chavan’s statement drew widespread outrage from religious leaders as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, forcing him to issue a clarification. Chavan on Friday said that his remarks were wrongly interpreted. Chavan reminded that after Pokhran-II tests in 1998, then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had launched a gold deposit scheme that helped in reviving the economy.

“My remarks were wrongly interpreted by a few anti-social elements and are aimed at inciting people and dividing the society,” he said. “After the 1998 Pokhran tests, the country was reeling under a severe economic crisis. The Vajpayee government in September 1999 launched a gold deposit scheme and it proved beneficial,” Chavan said.

In November 2015, the Congress leader said, a gold monetisation scheme was launched. “In the first year of this scheme, 8 temples took part as they deposited gold in different banks. The Shirdi Sansthan also took part in it. This information is provided by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha. The government can use gold during the time of crisis,” he said.

Chavan’s suggestion on Wednesday misfired after the BJP questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul over the former Maharashtra CM’s remarks.

“Is this the official policy of the Congress party? I would like to know from Chavan whether Sonia has asked him to initiate this debate? What is the opinion of Rahul Gandhi? Is the Congress Chief Ministers asked Prithviraj Chavan to demand this,” BJP’s Kirit Somaiya said.

Another party leader Tushar Bhosale said that the Congress should first bring out the money usurped by its leaders from scams during their rule.